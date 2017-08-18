Messi hasn't yet signed contract extension

Barcelona, Aug 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre has said that star forward Lionel Messi has not yet signed the contract extension that runs until 2021 with the Catalan football giants.

Mestre's remarks on Thursday came on Thursday after Barcelona lost the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid 1-5 on aggregate, reports Efe.

Mestre, speaking during the introduction of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho, said the two sides reached an agreement and were just waiting for a date to sign the contract.

The club official said he was confident that Messi would sign the contract extension.

