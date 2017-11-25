Messi extends contract with Barcelona until June 2021

Barcelona, Nov 25 (IANS) Argentine forward Lionel Messi has inked a contract extension with FC Barcelona until June 2021, the Catalan football giants announced on Saturday.

The five-time Champions League winners also announced that the buyout clause in the new contract was worth up to 700 million euros ($835.31 million), reported Efe.

"FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi signed on Saturday morning a new contract that will keep the Argentinian superstar at the Club through the 2020/21 season," the club said in a statement.

"The buyout clause was set at 700 million euros. Thus, by the time the new deal expires, the 30-year-old striker will have spent 17 years with the first team," it added.

Messi, who received his fourth European Golden Boot on Friday, made his official debut with the club at age of 17, four years after joining Barcelona.

Among the many records he holds, the 30-year-old Messi became Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 507 goals so far, winning a record of 30 titles, the most titles won with a single Spanish club, tied with teammate Andres Iniesta.

--IANS

sam/vd