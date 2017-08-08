A message of brotherhood at this cement factory in West Midnapur

Located 129 kms from Kolkata, West Midnapore, has seen many industries develop over a period of time. One of them is OLC Bengal Cement works, a cement manufacturing plant located in Godapiasal area of the district. Established in 2014, the employees, belonging to different religious communities, work here together, eat together and attend each others' festivals and keep the brotherhood alive amongst them. Regarded as one of the largest and well-equipped state of the art refractory plant in India, the OLC Cement industry has set a great example of unity and brotherhood to all other units. The way the workers of this industry, though belonging to different religious communities have been working together for many years, strengthens the secular fabric of our country.