Mess Worker of RPC Doctors’ Canteen Dies of COVID-19, RDA AIIMS in Delhi Demands Resignation of Hostel Superintendent & Senior Warden

New Delhi, May 22: A mess worker at the RPC doctors' canteen in Delhi died of COVID-19 as the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as directed by the Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) about a month ago. According to the Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS (Delhi), the Hostel Superintendent tried to present the death as probable cardiac event. In the wake of the tragic incident, the RDA AIIMS has demanded the resignation of both Hostel Superintendent & Senior Warden taking moral responsibility of the same.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 count witnessed a record spike of 660 in a day, taking the total tally to 12,319. The death toll in the national capital reached 208, the Delhi Health Department said on Friday. Out of the total cases, 6,214 were active while 5,897 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far. India Records Biggest Single-Day Spike of 6,088 Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,18,447, Death Toll Mounts to 3,583.

RDA AIIMS demands resignation of both Hostel Superintendent & Senior Warden taking moral responsibility of the same: Resident Doctor's Association (RDA), AIIMS (Delhi) https://t.co/bJko5Z9Q8O — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Earlier this week, many resident doctors associations in Delhi had expressed their dissatisfaction with the latest advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry recently for health care workers (HCW) working in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals. The advisory issued by Health Ministry said only those HCW who are at high risk of exposure will be quarantined and regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted, unless they meet the stipulated criteria.