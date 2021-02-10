Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Rihanna: All the Celebs Kangana Ranaut Has Compared Herself To

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has become the talk of the desi Internet after she recently compared herself to several actors. Ranaut is the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, she has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

She recently posted these comparisons on Twitter. Here's a look at the list of actors and celebrities she has said she's better than.

Tom Cruise

Kangana Ranaut recently said she was "better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action," and director of legendary Hollywood action films had said that.

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Gal Gadot

Ranaut compared her action skills to 'Wonderwoman' Gal Gadot.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Meryl Streep

Ranaut also feels she is as accomplished as Streep and national vs global awards can't be compared.

Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Rihanna

Ranaut posted a photo of Rihanna in scantily-dressed clothes in an attempt to slut-shame the pop-singer to highlight her point about being 'better.' The incident occurred shortly Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers.

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ... I rest my case.#Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda pic.twitter.com/LkQM0MHD7B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

Ranaut on multiple occasions called Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu a 'B-Grade actress.'

B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano... iss desh ka bojh... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

She also compared herself to Marlon Brando, recently, adding she snubbed Filmfare the same way he snubbed Oscars.

They are the invaders in native red Indians land I am a native Indian who wants to protect my land,of course I won’t reflect her sentiments, that way I am more like Marlon Brando,now it will rattle you more, as a matter of fact I snubbed Filmfare just how Brando snubbed Oscars 👍 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

(This is not an exhaustive list, but a compilation of the major ones which caused a stir in social media)