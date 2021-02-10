Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Rihanna: All the Celebs Kangana Ranaut Has Compared Herself To

Buzz Staff
·3-min read

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has become the talk of the desi Internet after she recently compared herself to several actors. Ranaut is the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, she has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

She recently posted these comparisons on Twitter. Here's a look at the list of actors and celebrities she has said she's better than.

Tom Cruise

Kangana Ranaut recently said she was "better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action," and director of legendary Hollywood action films had said that.

Gal Gadot

Ranaut compared her action skills to 'Wonderwoman' Gal Gadot.

Meryl Streep

Ranaut also feels she is as accomplished as Streep and national vs global awards can't be compared.

Rihanna

Ranaut posted a photo of Rihanna in scantily-dressed clothes in an attempt to slut-shame the pop-singer to highlight her point about being 'better.' The incident occurred shortly Rihanna tweeted in support of farmers.

Taapsee Pannu

Ranaut on multiple occasions called Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu a 'B-Grade actress.'

She also compared herself to Marlon Brando, recently, adding she snubbed Filmfare the same way he snubbed Oscars.

(This is not an exhaustive list, but a compilation of the major ones which caused a stir in social media)

