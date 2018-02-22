Meryl Streep slams Weinstein for naming her in lawsuit

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep does not appreciate being part of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein's legal defense, and says it is a pathetic move.

On Wednesday, the actress released a statement, via her representative Hannah Donohue, that Weinstein's inclusion of her words in a legal filing was "pathetic and exploitive", reports usatoday.com.

"Harvey Weinstein's attorneys' use of my (true) statement -- that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship -- as evidence that he was not abusive with many other women is pathetic and exploitive," Streep said.

She added: "The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them -- regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed."

Weinstein's lawyers on Tuesday said in federal court in New York that the proposed class-action lawsuit filed by six women should be rejected. They lawyers said that the alleged assaults took place too long ago.

The defense also cited comments made by Streep -- that Weinstein was not abusive toward her during their business relationship -- in support of Weinstein.

Weinstein's filing also included mentions of Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have said they felt "petrified" and "sick" about Weinstein, respectively, since allegations about him surfaced, reports usatoday.com.

On the work front, Streep is looking forward to the 90th Oscars. She is nominated in the category -- Actress in a Leading Role for "The Post".

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the award ceremony will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

--IANS

sug/nn/vd