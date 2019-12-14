Merger of 54 labour laws into 4 to enable large-scale manufacturing in India: Amitabh Kant

While addressing the media in Washington DC on December 13, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Amitabh Kant said,"Another big thing that has happened in India is amalgamating 54 labour laws into just four laws and making major structural reforms there.""This to my mind will be really path-breaking and it will enable you to do large-scale manufacturing in India," he added."India came out with a new policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and our IPR regime has radically improved. It's probably one of the best IPR regimes, we have benchmarked it against USA and Japan now," the NITI Aayog CEO further stated.