Mercury set to rise in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) With the maximum temperature on Wednesday reaching 36.3 degrees Celsius in the national capital, three notches above the season's average, the weatherman sees the mercury rising further in Delhi.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday stood at 27 degrees, two notches above the season's average and over a degree higher than Tuesday's.

According to the Met and private weather forecasters, the mercury could rise up to 38 degrees. However, towards the end of September, the national capital may see light showers which would bring respite.

"Weather in Delhi will remain dry for at least next four to five days. Temperature is likely to hover around 37 to 38 degrees but not above that," Mahesh Palawat, Director of private weather forecaster Skymet said.

"Delhi may see some rain on September 26 and 27. Before that, there are hardly any chances of significant showers," Palawat added.

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees on Thursday.

"Sky would remain partially cloudy on Thursday," said the IMD forecast.

The humidity on Wednesday oscillated between 57 and 75 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

