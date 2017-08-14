Mercury rise, no rain on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) There is a possibility of mercury rising by a degree over Monday's maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius while rains will not spoil the 71st Independence Day celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday, weather officials said.

"There will be no rains on Tuesday. The sky would remain generally cloudy, with possibility of a thunder development towards afternoon and evening," said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 36 degrees and the minimum at 28 degrees. A drop in maximum temperature is expected from Saturday, August 19 onwards.

Monday's minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees, a notch above average. Rainfall was nil, while humidity oscillated between 76 to 52 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum was 27.3, the average for the season.

--IANS

kd-vd