Mercury Plummets as Parts of Delhi Receive Light Spells of Rain, AQI in 'Severe' Category

Parts of Delhi received light spells of rain on Saturday, a day after the national capital saw its coldest day in fifteen years with the mercury dropping to 1.1 degree Celsius. According to private weather observer skymetweather, the temperature in Delhi on Saturday morning is at 11 degree Celsius.

ANI shared visuals of light rain in Janpath.

Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive light spells of rain; visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/HSNZeKRPY2 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Sunday was also the coldest day in 15 years for the capital. On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The record is minus 0.6 degrees Celsius registered in January 1935.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in January in 15 years.

Delhi's air quality also deteriorated on Friday, with the AQI in the 'severe' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) mobile application SAMEER, Delhi's air quality index or AQI was recorded at 446. Twenty-nine out of 38 monitoring stations in the capital were found to have 'severe' AQI.

"The overall air quality has deteriorated and in the 'severe' category. Surface winds became extremely calm as forecasted and the low dispersion condition led to accumulation and trapping of pollutants near-surface, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. According to SAFAR, the radiative fog mixed with high PM levels are making it smog and reducing visibility.

It said that this extreme situation is short-lived and the condition is likely to improve marginally by Saturday.