Mercury up in north with little rain; heavy falls forecast for Northeast, Peninsular India

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) There was scant rain in north India on Tuesday, pushing the mercury up, but most places in Kerala and some in Karnataka witnessed showers, even as the IMD forecast isolated heavy falls in Northeast and Peninsular regions over the next 4-5 days.

In the national capital, the maximum temperature rose slightly in the absence of rains, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording a maximum of 35.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The city’s humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 89 per cent. The meteorological department has predicted dry weather over the next few days. Mercury is likely to rise further.

In the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, hot and humid weather conditions prevailed at most places, with maximum temperatures settling two-three notches above the normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT department, a dry weather is likely to prevail in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

Uttar Pradesh, however, received light to moderate rain along with thundershowers at isolated places. Maharajganj, Bindki (Fatehpur), Aliganj (Etah) and Aligarh received 2 cm rainfall each The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius in Kanpur.

The maximum temperature remained appreciably above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

It remained above normal l (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Gangetic West Bengal, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Telangana; at many places over Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and South Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir.

The IMD said that under the influence of an off-shore trough from north Maharashtra coast to Lakshadweep area and a cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on September 10 and the day after, it said.

In its Monsoon update, the IMD said it western end at mean sea level lies near normal position and its eastern end lies north of its normal position.

Also a cyclonic circulation lies over West Assam & adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these two systems, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim September 10.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on that day. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Wednesday.

It has also forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, among other places.

It has forecast strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Southwest Arabian Sea, Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” it said.

In Maharashtra, however, water was discharged from the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad after it got filled up to 98.62 per cent of its capacity following heavy rain in its catchment areas, an official said.

After continuous inflow, 16 gates of the dam, which is located on the Godavari river, have been opened and 11,473 cusecs (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged from it, dam's executive engineer Rajendra Kale told PTI on Monday. PTI TEAM TIR TIR