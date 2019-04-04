MercedesTrophy grand finale in Pune on Friday

Pune, April 4 (IANS) The MercedesTrophy grand finale, after 27-day of intense golf activities spread across 11 cities, will be held at Oxford Golf' Country Club, here on Friday.

The National Finals will throw up three national winners from among the 41 winners of the 11 regional legs. They would get the opportunity to compete at the MercedesTrophy World Finals in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.

The National Final will be 18-hole modified Stableford competition against 3/4th handicap in three different handicap categories.

The 25-year-old event, organised in 60 countries, is one of the world's most prestigious amateur golf tournaments.

The qualifiers that began in Pune in January, travelled to 11 locations in India before its conclusion in Lucknow in March.

--IANS

kk/pcj