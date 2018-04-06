Mercedes Trophy: Golfers Bhavkaran, Aman, Rajesh to represent India in World Finals

Pune, April 6 (IANS) Golfers Bhavkaran Singh of Chandigarh, Aman Sawhney of Gurugram and Rajesh Natarajan of Mumbai have booked their spots to represent India in the World Finals of the Mercedes Trophy golf meet, it was announced on Friday.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Stuttgart in October.

Playing at the National Finals of the 18th India edition of the tournament, Bhavkaran won with a score of 41 points in his category. Aman carded a score of 35 points to book the second Stuttgart spot while Rajesh playing scored 44 points to complete the troika of India qualifiers.

A total of 45 qualifiers and one wild card entry from across 12 cities participated in the National Finals of the largest amateur golf tournament in the country.

