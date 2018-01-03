Mercedes Trophy golf meet from Thursday

Pune, Jan 3 (IANS) The 18th edition of the Mercedes Trophy corporate golf tournament will begin from Thursday. The tournament will be held over 27 days across 12 Indian cities.

Apart from Pune, the tournament will travel to 11 more cities -- Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Noida and Jaipur.

A total of 40 winners will be selected from the qualifiers, which will end on March 11, 2018 in Jaipur.

The national finals of the tournament will be played between April 4-6 in Pune.

Three winners will compete against those from tournaments played in 60 countries in the world finals in Stuttgart, Germany.

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz's global charity partner, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation is also associated with the tournament to raise funds for its programmes in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "Mercedes Trophy is a well-established sporting tournament globally and in India the response has been overwhelming and growing with each passing year."

--IANS

pur/dg