Mercedes' Hamilton fastest in free practice

Monte Carlo, May 25 (IANS) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in the first free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix here on Thursday.

The Briton made his best lap by covering the circuit in Monte Carlo in one minute and 13.425 seconds, ahead of Ferrari's German Sebastian Vettel, reports Efe.

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) came third.

Mercedes's Finnish Valtteri Bottas and Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) came in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The results of the first free practice of the Monaco Grand Prix are as follows:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain/Mercedes) 1:13.425

2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany/Ferrari) 1:13.621

3. Max Verstappen(Netherlands/Red Bull) 1:13.771

4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland/Mercedes) 1:13.791

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia/Red Bull) 1:13.854.

