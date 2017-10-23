Mercedes clinch fourth straight F1 constructors' title

Mercedes won the Formula One constructors' title for the fourth year in a row on Sunday. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton must wait another week at least to become Britain's first four times world champion. Hamilton won the U.S. Grand Prix for the fifth time in six years at Austin's Circuit of the Americas to extend his lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to 66 points with three races remaining. He looks likely to finish the job in Mexico City next weekend with Vettel, who came home second on Sunday, needing to score 17 points more than the Briton in that race to keep the championship open. The victory was the 62nd of Hamilton's career and ninth of the season.