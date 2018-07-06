Mercedes-Benz India's Jan-June sales up over 12%

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Luxury car major Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported a rise of 12.4 per cent in the January-June 2018 period.

According to the company, its sales during the period under review increased to

8,061 units from 7,171 units sold during January-June 2017.

The company said the sales growth marked its highest ever half-yearly volumes

in India.

"We attribute this growth momentum to our customer centric measures coupled with an unmatched product and customer service offensive," Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Our sales performance is in line with our expectation despite last year's extraordinary demand in Q2, owing to the anticipation of GST implementation. With our wide range of New Generation Cars, sedans, SUVs and the performance cars, we are confident to continue the drive, we set for ourselves in the first half."

--IANS

rv/vm