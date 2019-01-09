Mercedes-Benz India sales volumes grows by 1.4%

Pune, Jan 9 (IANS) Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India's 2018 sales volumes inched up by 1.4 per cent amidst strong macro-economic headwinds in the second half of the year.

According to the firm, sales increased to 15,538 units between January and December, 2018 from an off-take of 15,330 units in the corresponding period of 2017.

"We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2018 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds in H2, resulting in low consumer sentiment that posed significant sales challenges," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

"We however made a strong comeback in the Q4 period and were able to achieve a year-on-year growth."

