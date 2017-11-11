Mercedes-AMG team bus robbed before Brazilian GP

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Nov 11 (IANS) The team bus of the Mercedes-AMG Formula One squad was on Friday robbed at gunpoint ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix here.

"Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at one's head," Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton tweeted after the incident.

"This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken," Hamilton added.

The 32-year-old British driver, who has already clinched the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, also said F1 and the teams need to do something to stop such incidents from happening every year.

"This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse," Hamilton said.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be held here on Sunday.

--IANS

sam/dg