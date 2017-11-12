Mercedes’ AMG Team Bus Robbed at Gunpoint Ahead of Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton Demands More Security

Mercedes have confirmed their team bus was robbed at gunpoint on Friday when they left the circuit following practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

New Delhi: Formula One team Mercedes have confirmed their team bus was robbed at gunpoint on Friday when they left the circuit following practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix. As per media reports, the minibus was robbed, valuables were stolen but no one was injured during the robbery.

Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017





The 32-year-old British driver, who has already clinched the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship, also said F1 and the teams need to do something to stop such incidents from happening every year.

This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse! — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017





According to reports, an armoured car carrying officials from the FIA, F1’s governing body, was also approached by gunmen on its departure from the circuit on Friday. The goons also put their guns against the window, but the car managed to evade traffic and escape.

Also, it isn’t the first time visitors to Sao Paulo’s F1 have been targeted by the city’s infamous armed gangs, as last year Mercedes team member was robbed at gunpoint while travelling to the airport from his hotel, while in 2010 former McLaren driver Jenson Button was a victim of an attempted robbery.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is set to take place in Sao Paulo on Sunday.