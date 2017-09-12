The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE $2.7 mn hypercar has been unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

The car that Mercedes-AMG has rather ambitiously labelled "the most fascinating two-seater that will hit the road" has now been >officially unveiled at the International Motor Show at Frankfurt.

The Project ONE, as it's known, is a two-seat hyper car with a Formula One hybrid power drivetrain. The system generates a whopping 1,000 hp of power. With that much power on tap, you'd be forgiven for expecting a monstrous engine. All that power, however, is simply delivered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that is supposed to be the same one that Mercedes-AMG is using in its Formula One race cars. Four electric motors supplement the power of the V6.

The V6 drives the rear wheels and the two electric motors drive the front wheels individually. Additionally, one electric motor is paired to the crankshaft and another to the turbocharger. The V6 alone is expected to generate around 750 hp, the rest being provided by the electric motors. The engine revs up to 11,000 rpm, which Mercedes states is unique to road-going cars.

You might be wondering what an electric motor is doing mated to the turbocharger. According to Mercedes, that motor eliminates turbo lag. Surplus energy from the exhaust is also used to generate electricity.

The V6 is rear mounted and draws in the required air from a roof-mounted inlet, much like an F1 car. There's even a fin or vertical stabiliser, which is designed to improve lateral stability in cornering, says Mercedes.

The engines can push the car to a top speed of 350 kph. Quoted acceleration figures stand at 0-200 kph in 6 seconds.

With a thermal efficiency of 43 percent, this is one of the most efficient cars on the planet. Only 275 units of the car will be produced for the US market. Each will be sold at around $2.7 million.

