Mera Petrol Khatam ho Gaya Dekhte Dekhte: Saina Nehwal After PV Sindhu Final

Nehwal watched Sindhu's final from the stands, later walked onto coach Pullela Gopichand and said "I ran out of fuel, just watching this game)! Wonderful match."

It’s never over until its over. This perfectly sums up the grit and determination of PV Sindhu. She bowed out of the Badminton World Championships on Sunday after a marathon women’s singles final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. The match which lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes, saw Sindhu lose 19-22, 22-20, 20-22.

Earlier, the second woman who shone was Saina Nehwal. Despite returning from her injury, she gave a tough fight in the semi-finals to settle for a bronze after losing 12-21, 21-17, 21-10 to Okuhara.

The Indian hearts were broken in the end but having witnessed such clashes will remain etched in everyone’s memories.

According to report in the ‘Indian Express‘, Nehwal watched Sindhu’s final from the stands, later walked onto coach Pullela Gopichand and said “Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte, dekhte (I ran out of fuel, just watching this game)! Wonderful match.”

Following Sindhu’s win, Twitter was buzzing with praises for both the bronze and silver medallist.

Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017









Very well played @Pvsindhu1, entire nation is proud of you. Your performance was remarkable. Thank you for the Silver.

Congratulations Japan — Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) August 27, 2017





Well played PV #Sindhu. You made the country proud. Congratulations — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 27, 2017





This is the third medal for Sindhu after the two bronze medals at the 2013 and 2014 championships. She will be hoping for the gold in her next championship.