Mera Houchangba festival in Manipur reflects the spirit of oneness among all

Manipur, India's easternmost state has unique geographical and demographic characteristics. The naturally rich province is pre-dominantly occupied by the Meiteis of the Valley and Tribal Nagas and Kukis occupy the surrounding hills. Festivals and fairs play a huge role in keeping the residents of the state united and strengthening the social values.'Mera Houchongba', one of the oldest and greatest festivals of Manipur was observed in large scale at Manipur Royal palace (Sana Konung) in Imphal, which is attended by all the hill tribes of the state and people of the valley with titular Manipur King Leishemba Sanajaoba as the main host.