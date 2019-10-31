MEPs belonged from different countries of Europe and different political parties: MEA

While addressing a press conference in Delhi on October 31, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "In the case of visit of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to India, it was brought to attention of govt that this delegation is going to visit India. MEPs who visited India had expressed a keen desire to know about India, it was like a familiarization visit." "They (MEPs) belonged to a spectrum of views from different countries of Europe and different political parties. Meetings were therefore accordingly facilitated as has been done on many previous occasions," he added.