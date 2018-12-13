Men's Hockey WC: Fans gather outside Kalinga Stadium ahead of India vs Netherlands match

Fans were seen excitedly waiting outside Kalinga Stadium in Odisha's Bhubaneswar as India will face Netherlands on Thursday in the quarter final clash in the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup. Showing their excitement, fans painted their faces and bodies with Indian flag and cheered to support the hockey team. The match will begin at 7 pm. Netherlands had beat Canada to register a 5-0 win. Meanwhile, India had earlier won against South Africa by 5-0 in the second Pool C match.