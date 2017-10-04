Men's 4x100m relay team probable selected for CWG, Asiad 2018

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Focusing on two big 2018 events-the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the Jakarta Asian Games , the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has identified seven sprinters who will form Indian men's 4x100m relay team for these Games.

As per selection guidelines announced before the 57th National Open Athletics Championships held at Chennai from September 25 to September 28, the athletes are identified based on their performances in Chennai for 4x100m relay event.

The selected athletes include Mohammed Sadat of Services who won the gold in men's 100m event of National Open with the timing of 10.57 seconds, Elakkiya Dasan (10.57s, silver) of Tamil Nadu and Vidya Sagar of Services (10.60s, bronze). Apart from the three medal winners, Anuroop John (10.64s, Customs), Satnam Singh (10.65s, Services), Praveen Muthu K (10.65s, Tamil Nadu) and Sudhakar (10.67s, ONGC) are the other athletes selected for the relay team.

Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President, said, "AFI wants these athletes to begin training well in advance so they have enough time to prepare for the CWG and Asian Games 2018. Especially, the baton exchange technique which require a lot of practice. However, the team's participation in these games is subject to achieving qualification standard which AFI has already declared on its website before the National Open,"

"As far as women's 4x100m team is concerned, AFI don't think results were up to the mark and hence AFI will not be sending the women's 4x100m team for CWG. AFI will review the situation of women's team after CWG," said AFI Chief.

The men's team is expected to join national camp by October 10, 2017 and start preparations under sprints coach Vijay Bushi. The AFI is also planning to recruit a baton exchange expert from abroad on short term basis for 4x100m relay team. (ANI)