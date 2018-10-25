Men-oriented fashion tips for festive season

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The festive season is the best time for men to put their best fashion foot forward. Wearing breathable and comfortable clothes that are stylish will help you ace the fashion game, suggest experts.

Rai Sahib Singh Khurana, Founder, Bigstack and Aditya Puri, Brand Manager, Giovani, list some trends.

* Shirt with a style: The list of festive essentials for a man is not very long. A shirt is something that will always form the foundation of their stylish wardrobe. But, we are not just talking of plain shirts here. We are talking of a shirt with an extreme collar cutaway and contrast detailing on the collar and the sleeves. One of the finest pieces this festive season, it sure will leave everyone in awe of it.

* Signature polo t-shirt: When it comes to a credible sense of fashion, polo t-shirts can give that extra edge to your outfit. Versatile polo t-shirts can be paired up with casual jeans or chinos to don a classy look this festive season. Polos with signature Poker designs are highly-recommended in this season. Try pairing the polo tee and solid bottoms with a contrasting colour scheme in order to make the outfit a perfect one!

* Bandgala sleeveless jacket: Speaking of an evolved fusion of fashionable elements with classic Italian cuts, this jacket is something that will never go out of fashion. Looking for a sharp look while adding some character to your style this festive season? This is a wardrobe fundamental for the man who is always on the go, managing many roles without compromising on style and comfort. Pick this and stand out amongst the rest.

* Classic blue: Classic blue coloured shirts allow you to have a wardrobe that is lightweight and is made of breathable fabrics. To top it all, they also have fine Italian detailing on the shirts like cutaway collars and neckband patches.

* Play with lightweight fabric: Festive season demands long hours with friends and family. Wearing comfortable and breathable fabric allows a person to feel at ease while playing cards or spending leisure time with loved ones. This Diwali, choose the fabric of the outfit that feels light in weight and is breathable.

* The distraction game: Playing cards during the festive season is pretty common in India and who wouldn't want to win the game with a clever move? The concept of distraction has been practised by many poker-players worldwide, who use some of the other clothing disguises to distract the opponent. Play with an eclectic range of colours, patterns and motifs that promise to create a signature look and maintain the character, modernity, boldness and passion and try the garments which are designed to distract and catch everyone's eye.

