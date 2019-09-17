'Men in Blue' sweat out in Mohali ahead of 2nd T20I series

The 'Men in Blue' sweat it out and brushed up their skills ahead of their match against the South African team on September 18 in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. The team in blue jerseys' are ready to take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. The T20 World Cup is more than 12 months away but India captain Virat Kohli has already detailed his plans and expectations from the youngsters in the side. The first match was abandoned due to the insistence rain in Dharamsala.