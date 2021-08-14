'In Memory of Sacrifices & Struggles': PM Modi Marks August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

News Desk
·2-min read

In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The day coincides with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“Partitions pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi said.

He further said, “May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2021: All You Need to Know About the Partition of India and Pakistan

PM Modi had earlier invited suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech. “Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PM’s Office had tweeted.

Soon after, Twitterati began posting their thoughts. “Declare a mission program to vaccinate all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools. Children are the future & they need peer interactions, they need to meet in person, they need to be back in schools. That’ll be your biggest gift to the future!” wrote Twitter user Sumeet Mehta.

Another Twitter user Akash Singh wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Sir. Population explosion is becoming a major problem in India. In the coming few years, the population of India will be 150 crores. Hon’ble Prime Minister is requested to say something on population explosion from Red Fort on this Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind is set to address the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day on Saturday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique. The president’s address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks, it added.

