Members of Lokpal take oath of office in Delhi

A swearing in ceremony was held for the all 8 newly elected members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Wednesday. Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose administered the oath of office to all the elected members. The event took place in Vigyan Bhawan of Delhi. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose took oath as first Lokpal of India on March 23. He was elected and recommended by the selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and eminent jurist Mukul Rohatgi.