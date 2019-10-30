Members of EU delegation term Kashmir situation 'complicated'

Delegation of European Union Parliament members visited Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 29. After visiting Srinagar, European Union Parliament Member Kosma Zlotowski said, "There is a very complex situation here, political situation, social situation. The beginning has been plenty years ago and the government tries to solve the problem and I hope it will toggled. There are tensions we see it without any glass so how to solve it this is very big problem and I hope government of India will do it okay." Another member of EU Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki said, "The reality on ground is things are complicated. It's clear from the amount of security that is needed for us that there are security issues on the ground. We are supportive of what the Indian government is doing."