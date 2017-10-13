Members of England U-17 staff have worked with cricket board before

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The England football team, taking part in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here, has a few in their support staff who have worked with the English Cricket Board (ECB) before, coach Steve Cooper said on Friday.

Asked if the team and coaching staff would love to visit the iconic Eden Gardens cricket ground during their stay here, Cooper said, "I would like to see a game of cricket out here. I wish I had more time and the schedule would permit as I am a big fan of cricket, that's the England team (laughs).

"We have got some people in our staff that have worked in cricket with ECB. If the schedule permits and we are here long enough, we would like to go and see...not just cricket ground but some of the other sites that India can provide," he added.

"We visited Newtown school yesterday where 80 kids visited. Players signed autographs, clicked some pictures and did some drills. It was such a rewarding afternoon. It's important that we are visible in the community. They are very proud people and proud for hosting the World Cup."

A day after their hard fought win over Mexico, the heroes from the previous night like Rhian Brewster, Callum Hudson Odoi, Jadon Sancho and skipper Joel Latibeaudiere spent quality time at the Newtown School ground, looking amazed at the enthusiasm and excitement around them.

Apart from the students, young players promoted by the British Council's 'Kolkata GoalZ' project and 'DOSTI sports for peace' that aims to empower young people from disadvantageous backgrounds through sports, also got a chance to meet the English players.

England currently sit top of group F with six points from two games and a win against Iraq will see the Young Lions finish in pole position. A draw or defeat on the morrow would mean they finish second.

