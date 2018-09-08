'Melody queen' Asha Bhosle turns 85

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Six decades, multiple generations, one voice. Asha Bhosle's melodious songs over the years have unified music fans in India for years. Celebrities from various walks of life are grateful for the "magical" voice of the 'melody queen', who turned 85 on Saturday.

"Thank you to everyone who have sent their greetings to me today and especially Shankar Mahadevan who sang it on stage in Houston," Bhosle tweeted.

The elegant singer is agile at 85.

Just last month, she visited the set of reality show "Dance Deewane", and made for a memorable frame with actresses Kajol and Madhuri Dixit Nene. She also went to the set of "Dil Hai Hindustani 2".

Bhosle is one of the most versatile singers to have been associated with Bollywood. From cabaret to ghazals - she has sung songs like "Jhumka gira re", "Dum maro dum", "Chura liya", "Mehbooba mehbooba", "Mera kuch saaman", "Dil cheez kya hai" to "Prem mein tohre". Also known for having crooned in multiple languages, she is unstoppable. At her age, she is still doing live performances.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju sent in wishes for her.

"Wishing the 'Queen of Indipop' Asha Bhosleji a very happy birthday! Ashaji, people of Arunachal Pradesh are grateful for your blissful visit and the opportunity to enjoy your magical voice," Rijiju tweeted.

Madhuri tweeted: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Asha Bhosleji! You are truly a legend in every sense. It was wonderful meeting you. Now that you have my number, I look forward to seeing you more often. May you have a blessed year ahead!"

The official Twitter handle for Yash Raj Films, a banner for which Bhosle has sung several memorable songs, described her as "a singer who only weaves magic with her voice".

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar cited her hit song "Chura liya hai tumne jo dilko", saying the song "has truly stolen hearts of all the music lovers".

"May you continue to do so. Wishing you a very Happy 85th Birthday Asha Bhosle tai," Tendulkar wrote.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami said: "Ashaji, yo''re simply the best! Love you to bits."Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon said Bhosle is "best" at everything.

"Not only as the best singer, but best in every role -- mom, grandmom, friend, cook, family person and more! God bless you with best of health!"

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar wished the songstress a "happy birthday".

"Your heartwarming, melodious voice will always be revered. Wishing you a blessed year ahead," he wrote.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is also related to the singer, wrote: "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha Aai."

--IANS

rb/vm