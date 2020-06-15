MEIL Enters Defence Equipment Manufacturing

HYDERABAD, India, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infra conglomerate having a presence in 20 countries, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has obtained the permissions to manufacture weapons and equipment for the defence sector. MEIL has received the approvals from the Ministry of Home and Ministry of Commerce and Industry to establish a manufacturing facility at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

To produce weapons, vehicles, ancillaries and arms, MEIL has applied for permission under Defence procurement policy 2020 which is a part of the Make in India initiative. After careful examination of MEIL's capabilities under various government stipulations, the government of India issued the approvals. MEIL group will set up a manufacturing unit with a capital outlay of Rs. 500 crores at various stages.

MEIL has begun its journey with the construction and infrastructure sector and expanded its wings into oil and gas, power, solar power, aviation sectors and now entering the defence equipment production. MEIL group company IComm Tele Limited is already contributing to the national defence institutions in science and technology fields. Apart from defence electronics and communications, the IComm is also engaged in the power distribution and transmission and solar power sector. The company is already supplying advanced communication radios, jammers, EW shelters, antennas, electronic warfare containers, wind profiles and radars. India's first mobile virology lab to deal with Corona epidemic was developed and launched in April, 2020 by IComm.

'With the necessary approvals in place, Megha group is setting up most modern manufacturing facilities to produce various cutting-edge defence equipment indigenously at our upcoming new facility at Hyderabad. I am happy that Megha group is fulfilling Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision and dream of Make in India initiative,' said Srinivas Bommareddy, President, MEIL.

The upcoming MEIL's defence manufacturing unit will produce ancillaries to the combat vehicles, light combat vehicles, armoured engineer recovery vehicles, armoured recovery vehicles. This unit will also produce soldiers carrying vehicles (APC), infantry combat vehicles (ICV), armed multi-purpose vehicles, mine-laying vehicles, bridge laying vehicle, all-terrain light combat vehicle (ACTV). This unit will manufacture missiles, multi-barrel rocket launcher, machine guns, rockets, cannons and equipment to missiles.

MEIL has completed many prestigious projects across the world. MEIL has created records in Construction of irrigation projects, Oil and Natural Gas, drinking water, power generation and distribution, modernisation and expansion of roadways and aviation sectors. It built a rare lift irrigation project Handri-Neeva Sujal Sravanthi in Andhra Pradesh State. This project is pumping the water to the distance and high terrains. MEIL completed the critical works of the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram. It completed the projects like Pattiseema, Nambulapoolakunta substation in record time. MEIL owns records in completing the solar project by executing 50 megawatts solar power project in Andhra Pradesh and 10-megawatt innovative canal top solar project in Gujarat. MEIL has a privilege in executing five river linking projects in India. It successfully completed Krishan-Penna, Krishna-Godavari, Godavari-Eleru, Narmada-Kshipra- Simhastha river linking. Another achievement is that MEIL is that it has executed Asia's biggest drinking water scheme caters to Hyderabad city needs. It has built India's largest Western UP power transmission and power supply system (WUPPTCL). The world's advanced technology and engineering skills have been introduced for the first time in many projects in the country by MEIL. By completing Pattiseema and NP Kunta substation projects in the record time of one year, MEIL has entered into the Limca Book of Records.

About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

For more information, please visit: http://meil.in/