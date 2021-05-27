Mehul Choksi's repatriation sovereign decision of Dominica, says Antigua PM

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne (file photo/ANI).

Saint John's (Antigua)/New Delhi (India), May 27 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said it is ultimately a sovereign decision of the government of Dominica which country they will repatriate Mehul Choksi to.

"Ultimately, it is the sovereign decision of the government of Dominica as to which country they repatriate Mehul Choksi, unless the Court states otherwise," Browne told ANI.

On Thursday, the legal team of fugitive diamantaire Choksi filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica an also highlighted his deprivation of access to legal assistance there, confirmed his Lawyer in India, Vijay Aggarwal.

While talking to ANI, Aggarwal said: "The legal team has filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica for Mehul Choksi and has also highlighted deprivation of access and constitutional rights to him for legal assistance."

Meanwhile, on the reports of Choksi's deportation to India, Dominica Police had said that he is still in custody and is being investigated.

Choksi's lawyer also claimed that "marks of torture" were reported on Choksi's body, who had allegedly fled Antigua some days ago and ended up in a neighbouring island country Dominica.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. (ANI)