Mehul Choksi Returns to Antigua and Barbuda on Interim Bail for Treatment

After being in custody in Dominica for 51 days, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi landed in Antigua and Barbuda for treatment, a local news agency reported on Thursday, 15 July.

The 62-year-old was given interim bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday, 12 July, allowing him to travel to the Caribbean country.

Choksi deposited the bail amount of EC Dollars 10,000, and flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported.

After fleeing India in January 2018 in the the Punjab National Bank loan scam worth around Rs 13,500 crore, Choksi had been living in the Carribean country of Antigua and Barbuda.

But in May this year, Choksi was detained by the police in the island country of Dominica, on charges of allegedly illegally entering the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

