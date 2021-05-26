Mehul Choksi Held in Dominica, Process On to Hand Him Over to Antigua Police: Local Media

Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a multi-core bank fraud, has been apprehended by Dominica Police.

Choksi, who was reported to be missing on Sunday by a family member, was held on Tuesday night after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued.

According to Antigua and Barbuda local media, police in Dominica are now making arrangements to hand Choksi over to Antigua Police. Earlier, the Antigua government had approached Interpol and other international police agencies in the Caribbean region to trace Choksi. He was last seen going for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

Choksi had received the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017. He has been staying there since January 2018 after fleeing India.

Choksi, 61, and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking.

Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India. Both are facing a CBI probe.

