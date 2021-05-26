Choksi in ‘CID Custody’ in Dominica, To Be Handed Over to Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, media reports from Antigua and Barbuda said on Monday, 26 May.

Choksi had been reported missing earlier. Reports now say that he was trying to flee to Cuba and will be handed over to the Antiguan authorities.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had told news agency ANI on Tuesday, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety.”

Choksi, an accused in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda since 4 January 2018.

Also Read: Mallya, Modi & Choksi Coming Back to ‘Face Law’: FM Sitharaman

. Read more on India by The Quint.Choksi in ‘CID Custody’ in Dominica, To Be Handed Over to AntiguaLakhs Affected in Odisha, Bengal as Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall . Read more on India by The Quint.