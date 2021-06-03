Mehul Choksi deportation, centre exposes WhatsApp and many more | Top News

Headlines of the day 1. Centre's charge against WhatsApp; submits affidavit to high court 2. Rakesh Pandita, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was shot and killed in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. 3. The Dominica High Court will hear the habeas corpus petition submitted on behalf of diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India for an alleged Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud case involving Punjab National Bank. 4. In the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to have the State Board examinations canceled. 5. The Supreme Court noted in its full order of Monday's hearing made available on Wednesday that the Centre's policy of giving free immunization to people aged 45 and up in the first two stages of immunization and a paid system for those aged 45 and under is "prima facie arbitrary and unreasonable." 6. Regardless of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance and behavior, government sources said on Wednesday that the state's then-Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay should not have acted the way he did on May 28. 7. Birthday Bash of Ashok Gehlot's son mocks COVID-19 norms. 8. On Wednesday, eight individuals allegedly encircled a police car and forcibly removed a wanted history-sheeter from the Naubasta police station. 9. The city police's motion for three days of incarceration for wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was refused by a Delhi court on Wednesday, saying the investigating agency had not shown any new evidence to justify the remand.