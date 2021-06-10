Mehul Choksi declared ‘prohibited immigrant’ in Dominica

Mehul Choksi in a recent update on the PNB fraud case has been declared a prohibited immigrant by the Dominican government. An order issued by the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs that said, “in accordance to section 5(1)(f) of the Immigration and Passport Act Chapter 18:01 of the 2017 Revised laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica, you, Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, are hereby declared a prohibited immigrant.” This new progression in the case could work for the Indian courts to bring Choksi back to India and have the PNB trial here. Watch the video to know more!