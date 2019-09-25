Mehul Choksi is a crook, will be deported ultimately: Antigua PM Gaston Browne

While speaking to ANI, on the issue of extradition of Mehul Choksi who is absconding from India and residing in Antigua and Barbuda, country's Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Mehul Choksi is a crook and will be deported ultimately after he exhausts all his options. "Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals, Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate."