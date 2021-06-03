Mehul Choksi Case: Denied bail for illegal entry case in Dominica Court

In the Mehul Choksi case, the fugitive trader was wanted over the ₹ 13,500 crore loan fraud case in India - for illegally entering into the Caribbean island nation from Antigua. The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that the government is committed to bringing all fugitives back to the country and will continue to make all efforts till Mehul Choksi is deported. "Various non-nationals in Dominica are on bail for similar matters, so we are of the view that bail can be granted to our client. Let stringent conditions be added to the bail condition, including a bail sum of $ 10,000 double the maximum penalty, for illegal entry," Choksi's lawyer argued in court. Watch the video to know more!