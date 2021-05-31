Mehul Choksi Case: ‘Antigua’ has no record; counsel submits departures list

Businessman Mehul Choksi, who was held in Dominica last week, had gone missing for days in Antigua and Barbuda. After fleeing from India in 2018, he had been missing. Choksi’s lawyers have alleged that he was abducted by the police, while the Antigua police have denied any such claims. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sunday requested Dominica to deport Choksi to India directly, indicating that if he is deported to Antigua, he would continue to enjoy legal protection as a citizen of the country. Mehul Choksi is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Watch the video to know more!