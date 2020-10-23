Mehbooba's statement on Tricolour unacceptable: Cong

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday condemned former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on the Tricolour, saying it is unacceptable and has hurt sentiments of people.

'Such statements are intolerable and unacceptable in any society,' JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Reacting to her statement, Sharma said it was highly provocative and irresponsible and has hurt sentiments of people.

He said the National flag is the symbol of honour for the country and reminds of the sacrifices of crores of Indians to achieve freedom and to protect the dignity, honour and the territorial integrity of the country.

He said such statements will defeat the democratic and constitutional struggle for achieving any just right.

'She should desist from such outrageous utterances,” the JKPCC spokesperson said.

In her first media interaction after her release from 14-month detention, the PDP president said she would hold the Tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

'As far as I am concerned, I have no interest in elections. Till the time the Constitution under which I used to contest elections is returned to us, Mehbooba Mufti has got nothing to do with elections, let me tell you that,' she said.

The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was prominently placed on a table in front of the PDP president along with the party flag during the presser.

It was for the first time that the PDP displayed the flag of the erstwhile state at a party function or a presser.

'This is my flag,' Mehbooba said, pointing to the flag of the erstwhile state when a reporter asked her about her statement that if Article 370 was revoked, there will be no one left to hold India's flag.

'When this flag of ours is restored, we will hold that flag (Tricolour) also. But we will not hold any other flag till the time our flag, which was robbed from us, comes into our hold,' she said.PTI AB RDK RDK