Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah should release in interest of democratic institutions: Mamata Banerjee

All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reacted on the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah. CM Banerjee said that she has no information about both the dignitaries and she also requested the Centre to that they should not feel isolated as they are not terrorists. "They should be released in the interest of the democratic institutions," added Banerjee. Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested moments after Rajya Sabha passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories. Centre had earlier revoked the state's special status, provided under Article 370, via presidential order.