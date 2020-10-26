Mehbooba Mufti's Remarks 'Hurt Patriotic Sentiments', Write 3 PDP Leaders in Their Resignation From Party Membership

Srinagar, October 26: Three senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders resigned from the party. The leaders who resigned from the PDP are TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa. The leaders claimed that Mehbooba Mufti's remarks had "hurt patriotic sentiments". The senior leaders sent their resignation letter to Mufti.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: BJP Workers Hoist Tricolour at PDP Office in Jammu Days After Mehbooba Mufti Had Refused to Hoist National Flag 'Until J&K Flag Was Restored'; Watch Video

In the letter, the PDP leaders wrote, "They were feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments." Notably, on Friday, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the Centre and said that she won't raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

Tweet by ANI:

Also Read | Kashmir Sees First Snowfall of Winter Season 2020, See Beautiful Pictures of the Valley Drenched in a Carpet of Snow

PDP leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan & Hussain A Waffa resign from the party. In a letter to party pres Mehbooba Mufti (in file pic) they state that they are 'feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances specially which hurt patriotic sentiments'. pic.twitter.com/EsjoZn5geq — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020





On October 24, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the president of the recently floated People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. Mufti was appointed as vice president of PAGD. She was released earlier this month after 14 months in detention under the Public Safety Act.