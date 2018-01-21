Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi, Pakistan to not let J and K become 'battle ground'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Government to not let the state become a 'battle ground.' Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often preaches Centre-led welfare policies, the Chief Minister urged the former to bring J and K to peace. Adding that rest of India if progressing on the path of development, Mufti said the opposite is happening in J and K where 'khoon ki Holi' is being played nowadays. "Hamare border pe is waqt, khuda na khasta, ek tarah se khoon ki Holi chal rahi hai," Mufti said. She was addressing during passing out parade of new Police constables at Subsidiary Training Centre in Baramulla.