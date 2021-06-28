Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemns killing of J-K former SPO, family members

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Mondal strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of former Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter. May Allah Ta'aala grants them maghfirat and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss," said Mufti in a Tweet.

Terrorists shot dead Ahmed and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama, as per the Kashmir Police on late Sunday evening. Their daughter also succumbed to her injuries later in a hospital this morning.

Former SPO and his wife were laid to rest today, police said.

"Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted informing about the attack.

Earlier today, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the 'cowardly' terrorist attack and said, "I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the Jammu and Kashmir police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat and their loved ones find strength during this terrible time." (ANI)