Mehbooba Mufti slams Central Government for using NIA in J-K

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the Central government through its agency NIA is waging a war against Jammu and Kashmir.

"NIA raids on Jamaat are emblematic of GOI waging a war against its so-called 'integral part'. Instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea, it is crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist," tweeted Mufti.

Mufti further added that such oppressive measures may seem to work temporarily but in the long run it will prove to be counterproductive. The gulf between J&K and the rest of the country widens with every passing day. It is a self-goal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at 56 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case. The case was registered by NIA on February 5 this year in pursuance of an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even after its proscription on February 28, 2019.

During the searches, the NIA claimed to have recovered various incriminating documents and electronic devices from the premises of the suspects. (ANI)