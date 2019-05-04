Mehbooba Mufti requests Centre to stop crackdown in Kashmir ahead of Ramadan

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), Mehbooba Mufti requested the Central government to stop ceasefire in the month of Ramadan. She said, "Ramadan is approaching. People pray day and night and go to mosques. I would like to appeal to Government of India that crackdowns, search operations should be stopped, so that people of J and K spend at least this one month in relief." She also appealed to militants not to make any attacks during the month of Ramadan.